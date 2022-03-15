gas prices

California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, introduced Assembly Bill 1638 that would have paused California's gas tax for half a year.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause

SACRAMENTO -- An effort by California Republicans to suspend the state's gas tax - the highest in the nation - failed Monday.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, introduced Assembly Bill 1638 that would have paused California's gas tax for half a year, but a party line vote in Sacramento shot it down.

"We are offering the legislature the chance to be on the side of hard-working Californians by suspending the state gas tax in its entirety," Kiley said at a news conference before the vote.

VIDEO: Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
EMBED More News Videos

With fuel prices continuing to soar, some people are trying to make bank off of the gas tank.



The plan would have temporarily removed the 51 cent tax on every gallon of gas sold in California, which Kiley said brings in about $4 billion of funds that the state uses for transportation maintenance and construction.

"We have a $65 billion surplus here in California, so we can backfill that money," said Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher.

The average gas tank holds 14 gallons and so pausing the tax would save the average driver $7.14 with every fill-up.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom pitched the idea of suspending July's upcoming gas tax increase, expected to be about 3 cents a gallon. Last week in his State of the State address, Newsom suggested keeping the gas tax in place, but reimbursing individual Californians through rebate checks.

"I'll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices," Newsom said in the address.

READ MORE: Gov. Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing in State of the State address
EMBED More News Videos

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a tax rebate amid record-high prices at the pump. He announced the plan in his State of the State address.



When asked on Monday about the Republican idea to temporarily halt the whole gas tax, Erin Mellon, Newsom's communications director wrote, "the Republican's proposal can be manipulated to help line the pockets of petro-dictators and oil companies who are benefiting from the spike in oil prices across the world. The governor has proposed a tax rebate to provide billions in direct relief to Californians who are suffering from rising gas prices across the country, a direct result of [Russia's President Vladimir Putin's] war."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniarepublicansgavin newsombudgeteconomymoneygas pricestaxesstate politicsdemocratspolitics
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas price relief? Record prices driving debate in California
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
TOP STORIES
Partial remains of Valley man found, family searching for answers
Valley farmer robbed by thieves, sheriff's office investigating
Fire damages transitional housing facility in west central Fresno
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Show More
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
Protester interrupts live Russian state TV news with 'no war' sign
Lacking funding, White House to scale back COVID response efforts
Fresno police ID suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fashion Fair Mall
Costco to drop senior shopping hours in April
More TOP STORIES News