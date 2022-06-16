PG&E, 2 other California companies fined millions of dollars for power shutoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California utilities will be fined more than $22 million for widespread power shutoffs two years ago.They were supposed to be designed to prevent devastating wildfires.Regulators announced $12 million in fines against PG&E, $10 million against Southern California Edison, and $24,000 against San Diego Gas & Electric.All three companies were criticized for their handling of public safety power shutoffs in October 2019.Regulators blasted PG&E for a botched shutoff that left nearly 2 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California without power.Last year, the Public Utilities Commission penalized PG&E $106 million for violating guidelines during fall 2019 power shutoffs.