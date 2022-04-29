Authorities bust retail crime ring that hit stores across state, including Central CA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men connected to a massive retail theft ring that hit stores across California, including stores in the Central Valley, were sentenced to 16 months in prison. Authorities say charges were filed against more suspects involved.The thefts occurred between September 2020 and February 2021, officials said in a press release Friday.Investigators said the thieves broke into JCPenney and Sam's Club stores in multiple counties across the state, including Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.They stole about $1 million worth of jewelry.Authorities say they planned to sell, exchange or return the jewelry to make money.A massive law enforcement operation, which included officers from the Fresno, Hanford and Visalia police departments, helped make the arrests.Anton Salaam and Marion Paul Tilley were convicted of organized retail theft and sentenced to 16 months in prison.Charges were also filed against two other suspects accused in the crime ring.