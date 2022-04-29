theft

Authorities bust retail crime ring that hit stores across state, including Central CA

California authorities busted a crime ring that burglarized retail stores across the state from September 2020 to February 2021.
EMBED <>More Videos

California bill would reverse Proposition 47 to crackdown on rising retail theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men connected to a massive retail theft ring that hit stores across California, including stores in the Central Valley, were sentenced to 16 months in prison. Authorities say charges were filed against more suspects involved.

The thefts occurred between September 2020 and February 2021, officials said in a press release Friday.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a related story and will be updated.

Investigators said the thieves broke into JCPenney and Sam's Club stores in multiple counties across the state, including Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

They stole about $1 million worth of jewelry.

RELATED: California bill would reverse Proposition 47 to crackdown on rising retail theft

Authorities say they planned to sell, exchange or return the jewelry to make money.

A massive law enforcement operation, which included officers from the Fresno, Hanford and Visalia police departments, helped make the arrests.

Anton Salaam and Marion Paul Tilley were convicted of organized retail theft and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Charges were also filed against two other suspects accused in the crime ring.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafresno countykings countytulare countyvisaliahanfordfresnotheftcrimearrestjewelry theftretail
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Plaque honoring kidnapping victims stolen from Merced park
Hotel sued after giving guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Man seen on camera putting comic book down his pants at Clovis store
PD: More than $12,000 in tech equipment stolen from Fresno school
TOP STORIES
Shooting between cars leaves 2 injured in east central Fresno
Alleged repeat drunk driver denied release in death of Kerman father
Lawmakers propose giving $200 to some CA taxpayers amid budget surplus
Man claiming excessive force by Clovis police in lawsuit
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Show More
Fresno will issue harsher fines for illegal firework users
Man hit by runaway driver in Fresno County
Burglar caught on video in apartment while residents sleep nearby
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Tulare Co. deputies ID suspect, person of interest in 2018 murder
More TOP STORIES News