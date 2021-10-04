community

California fourth-graders can now access 19 state parks for free

The goal of the California State Park Adventure Pass is to encourage kids and their families to connect with nature.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some California students now have the chance to explore 19 of the state's parks - for free.

The state's parks agency announced on Sunday that fourth-graders across California can now apply for a free California State Parks Adventure Pass, that will allow them to explore 19 select state parks for a full year at no cost.

The goal of the California State Park Adventure Pass is to encourage kids and their families to connect with nature, with each other, and with their communities.

They can apply for the pass online or by visiting a State Parks Pass Sales Office or by calling (800) 444-7275.

