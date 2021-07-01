Reopening California

California selects 6 winners of state's Dream Vacations giveaway vaccine incentive

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

CA selects winners of Dream Vacations giveaway

Six lucky Californians won a free vacation Thursday in the "California Dream Vacations" drawing, as part of a series of vaccine incentive drawings.

California officials selected the winners through a complex and confidential system that represented Californians who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Those winners will be contacted directly.

The only information we know about them so far are their counties of residence:

  • Alameda County

  • Contra Costa County

  • Orange County

  • Santa Cruz County

  • San Mateo County

  • San Francisco County


Newsom said the vacations are all taking place in California as part of the effort to jump start the state's tourism industry. He alluded to some of the freebies involved, from Disneyland tickets, to seats at a Lakers game and a stay at the Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs.

Hotels and theme parks are providing those activities for free, plus the state is throwing in $2,000 in cash to cover the cost of travel.

"We are confident these vaccine incentives have worked and that's why we want to continue in that spirit," Newsom said.

This was the final drawing in the state's Vax for the Win incentive program.
Anyone who had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was eligible for the vaccine incentives. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.

WATCH | Gov. Newsom presents $50K check to teen winner of vaccine incentive prize
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom presented a $50,000 check to a 17-year-old winner of the vaccine incentive prize before the latest drawing took place on Friday.




Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthvaccinesgavin newsomvacationcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereopening californialotterycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News