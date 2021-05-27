Federal water reclamation for Valley ag drops to 0% as drought conditions worsen

Due to worsening drought conditions, the bureau said the allocation for municipal and industrial water service contractors north and south of the Delta is reduced from 55% to 25% of historic use.
The 5% allocation for the project's agriculture water service contractors is now 0%.
As the water year progresses, changes in hydrology and opportunities to deliver additional water will influence future allocation decisions.
Allocation amounts are based on an estimate of water available for delivery to CVP water users and reflect current reservoir storages, precipitation, and snowpack in the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada.
