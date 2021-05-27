Federal water reclamation for Valley ag drops to 0% as drought conditions worsen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10622519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're thinking about removing your front lawn to reduce water usage, a rebate program through the City of Fresno could earn you up to $1,500.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released new information regarding water supply allocation to the initial Central Valley Project 2021, and it doesn't look good for Valley farmers.Due to worsening drought conditions, the bureau said the allocation for municipal and industrial water service contractors north and south of the Delta is reduced from 55% to 25% of historic use.The 5% allocation for the project's agriculture water service contractors is now 0%.As the water year progresses, changes in hydrology and opportunities to deliver additional water will influence future allocation decisions.Allocation amounts are based on an estimate of water available for delivery to CVP water users and reflect current reservoir storages, precipitation, and snowpack in the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada.