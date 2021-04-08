agriculture

'It could be catastrophic': CA legislators want Gov. Newsom to declare state of emergency over water 'crisis'

State legislators are banding together to ask Gov. Newsom to declare a state of emergency amid what they call a water crisis.
EMBED <>More Videos

CA legislators ask Newsom to declare state of emergency

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's hottest commodity could become even more scarce as state and federal officials announce water cutbacks on the brink of another drought.

Now, state legislators are banding together to ask Governor Newsom to declare a state of emergency amid what they call a water crisis.

"If we don't take action now it could be catastrophic," said State Senator Andreas Borgeas.

Borgeas authored a letter alongside the assembly agriculture committee chair and several other state lawmakers to send to the governor.

This comes after the California Department of Water Resources announced a 5% allocation to farmers and growers in late March.

"In the declaration of emergency, it would allow the governor to relax some of these impediments so water can be transferred more easily and quickly between users," Borgeas said.

Meanwhile, The US Bureau of Reclamation announced the South-of-Delta allocation of 5% would not be available for delivery until further notice.

For Fresno County farmer Daniel Hartwig, who depends on the federal water allocations, the uncertainty brings on problems.

"When we don't know if we're going to get the water, it creates uncertainty if we can plant crops or provide jobs to those folks out there," he said.

Borgeas' letter also asks for a meeting with water industry leaders to determine what state and federal dollars California could be eligible for to improve water infrastructure and allocations for both state and federal users, especially of what's expected to be the start of a difficult and dry year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnogavin newsomagriculturecalifornia waterdrought
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AGRICULTURE
Rural Crime Prevention Task Force School kicks off in Tulare Co.
Lemoore man arrested for siphoning fuel from Fresno Co. farmers
Grape harvesting underway in Central California
New infrastructure projects planned for International Agri-Center
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News