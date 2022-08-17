Officials to discuss how new infrastructure law will impact Valley farmers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California congressman Jim Costa will host officials to discuss water solutions for farmers and look over how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act will impact them.

The law allocates $8.3 billion to projects to help fix aging water delivery systems, invest in water recycling, secure dams and continue fighting drought conditions.

A total of $4 billion was given for water management and conservation efforts.

Officials have been working to improve conditions

U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Halland will be in attendance to visit Valley farmers and water users, along with other officials.