water

Central CA lawmaker pushes new legislation to 'modernize' state's water management

The bill would dissolve the State Water Resources Control Board by 2025 and create a Blue Ribbon Commission.
EMBED <>More Videos

Central CA lawmaker pushes new legislation to 'modernize' state's water management

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central California lawmaker is pushing for new legislation with the goal of modernizing the state's water management.

"Modernizing in 2022 means increasing transparency and extending ways for people to navigate processes and procedures, especially when it comes to water curtailments and what a holistic vision for water in California looks like," said California State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger).

Hurtado held a virtual conference to discuss the impact of the drought.

RELATED: California calls for more local water conservation

She spoke about several bills she worked on, including SB 1219.

The bill would dissolve the State Water Resources Control Board by 2025 and create a Blue Ribbon Commission.

The new commission would seek input on water policies from elected officials, governmental agencies, educational institutions, and local communities.

A hearing for the bill is set for Tuesday.

RELATED: Expert says California fire season could start early as May due to heatwaves, drought
EMBED More News Videos

An expert explains why early heatwaves combined with California's drought is priming our lands for a fire season starting as early as May.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniafresno countylegislationwaterwater conservationcalifornia watercalifornia state senate
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER
Fresno to begin 3-day watering schedule on April 1
State grant helping thousands in Fresno with their water bills
Ag industry lost estimated $1 billion due to drought: Report
Official: Bleak snowpack survey is 'one step short of catastrophe'
TOP STORIES
Second arrest made in connection to Sacramento mass shooting
Driver found shot in car crashed in ditch in Tulare County
Selma woman among 6 killed in Sacramento shooting, authorities say
Voters to decide who will replace Devin Nunes in Congress
Wedding dress stolen in violent California carjacking
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
Coalinga firefighters rescue litter of puppies from house fire
Show More
Truck stolen from Fresno homeless advocacy group
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer reacts to Sacramento mass shooting
Former Fresno teacher punished for abusing students
McDonald's brings back spicy chicken nuggets for limited time
Aluminum shortage affecting pet food, beer supply
More TOP STORIES News