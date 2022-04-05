Central CA lawmaker pushes new legislation to 'modernize' state's water management

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11673399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An expert explains why early heatwaves combined with California's drought is priming our lands for a fire season starting as early as May.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central California lawmaker is pushing for new legislation with the goal of modernizing the state's water management."Modernizing in 2022 means increasing transparency and extending ways for people to navigate processes and procedures, especially when it comes to water curtailments and what a holistic vision for water in California looks like," said California State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger).Hurtado held a virtual conference to discuss the impact of the drought.She spoke about several bills she worked on, including SB 1219.The bill would dissolve the State Water Resources Control Board by 2025 and create a Blue Ribbon Commission.The new commission would seek input on water policies from elected officials, governmental agencies, educational institutions, and local communities.A hearing for the bill is set for Tuesday.