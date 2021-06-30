California wildfires

Debris cleared from 96% of 2020's wildfire survivors' homes, state program says

The state program is reporting that more than 96% of wildfire survivors' homes and properties have been cleared of debris.
Following last year's devastating wildfires across California, state officials reported progress in communities as part of the statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

The program is reporting that more than 96% of wildfire survivors' homes and properties have been cleared of debris. That includes burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil.

This comes as most properties still need critical soil testing, erosion control and hazard tree removal to ensure the lots are safe for families to rebuild.

In 2020, more than 8,000 wildfires burned more than 4 million acres of California, destroying more than 5,700 homes, including 1,000 locally in the Creek Fire and the SQF Complex Fire.

Property owners have no direct costs for participation in the state-managed clean-up and recovery program, which is collaborating with 25 participating counties.

Just as progress is being reported, another wildfire season has erupted as crews battle several wildfires burning across California.

The new documentary "Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire" is a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.



