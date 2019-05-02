California's fire season expected to be 'above normal,' report says

A heavy crop of grasses and fine fuels has developed across the state, officials say. As it cures and dries, it could elevate the potential for fire on the west coast by August.
The outlook issued Wednesday also said higher elevations in the Sierra would likely see a late entry into the fire season because of a record-setting snowpack and slow meltoff.
A map illustrates the Fire Potential Outlook. The red shows above normal for significant wildland fire potential; white is normal, and green is below normal.
