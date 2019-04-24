Cal Fire crews clear branches, reduce vegetation ahead of wildfire season

Crews are working to clear branches and vegetation in an effort to reduce the fuel that could feed a wildfire
"We are out here creating valuable needed defensible space around high-risk communities in Fresno County," said Seth Brown with Cal Fire.
Cal Fire has been doing this for years, but now they're getting help from the California National Guard after the governor's office declared a state of emergency along with additional funding.
There are currently 35 fuel reduction projects happening across the state -- including five in Fresno County.
"The California National Guard activated five 20 person crews and we have two of those 20 person crews working in Fresno County on five high priority reduction projects," Brown said.
All along Beal Fire Road crews are creating a fuel break around the homes and getting rid of ladder fuels.
Overgrown trees and brush have pushed up to property lines and could put homes at risk.
"It's common for fires to start in dry grass so when fires start in dry grass and they get a little bit bigger they get into the brush," Brown said. "And when the brush gets more well involved that will carry the fire up into the trees and that's what can contribute to larger fires."
Fire officials recommend homeowners to prepare for wildfire season by creating a fire line around your property.
It's best to do this in the morning when temperatures are cooler.
