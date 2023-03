ABC30 and the Poverello House are taking action to help transform lives with a simple "Call for Hope."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 and the Poverello House are taking action to help transform lives with a simple "Call for Hope."

All day Thursday is our "Call For Hope" telethon benefiting the Poverello House.

Funds raised will benefit the center's operations and share the organization's work in our community.

The telethon kicks off Thursday during AM Live and runs all day!

You can call or text POV at 559-319-1900 to donate or visit the Poverello House's website.