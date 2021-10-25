More than 150 people walk together in Chowchilla to honor domestic violence victims

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An event honoring victims of domestic violence was a success on Saturday morning in Chowchilla.The first-ever 'Walk In Your Cali-Jeans' in honor of Calley Jean was a huge success.More than 150 people went out to the Wisener Park to take part in the 5K Walk-4-Domestic Violence Awareness.It cost participants $20 to register and all proceeds go towards the non-profit Beloved Survivors.Calley Jean was killed last year by her estranged husband Julio Garay.He was just found guilty for her murder this past Tuesday.