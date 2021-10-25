community

More than 150 people walk together in Chowchilla to honor domestic violence victims

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An event honoring victims of domestic violence was a success on Saturday morning in Chowchilla.

The first-ever 'Walk In Your Cali-Jeans' in honor of Calley Jean was a huge success.

More than 150 people went out to the Wisener Park to take part in the 5K Walk-4-Domestic Violence Awareness.

It cost participants $20 to register and all proceeds go towards the non-profit Beloved Survivors.

Calley Jean was killed last year by her estranged husband Julio Garay.

RELATED: Guilty verdict for Madera man who hunted and killed estranged wife

He was just found guilty for her murder this past Tuesday.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

