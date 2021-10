FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The company developing Campus Pointe at Fresno State in northeast Fresno is suing the university over its refusal to allow a convenience store on the site.Kashian Enterprises filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the California State University Fresno Association, claiming the lack of permission for the gas station has cost them more than $2 million.The university hasn't received the lawsuit yet.People with knowledge of the original plans said a convenience store was not part of the plan.