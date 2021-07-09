18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno

Ricardo Resendez was taken into custody on Wednesday in Parlier for the murder of 22-year-old Frankie Sierras.
The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at the shopping center near Fresno State.
Investigators say a friend of Sierras got into an argument with a group of people inside Maya Cinemas. The fight continued out into the parking lot.
As Sierras was driving away, a gunman opened fire on his car, hitting it several times and killing him.
A woman in the car survived the shooting and the crash afterward.
Resendez is now in the Fresno County Jail and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.
