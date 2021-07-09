18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested an 18-year-old Parlier man in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno this week.Ricardo Resendez was taken into custody on Wednesday in Parlier for the murder of 22-year-old Frankie Sierras.The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at the shopping center near Fresno State.Investigators say a friend of Sierras got into an argument with a group of people inside Maya Cinemas. The fight continued out into the parking lot.As Sierras was driving away, a gunman opened fire on his car, hitting it several times and killing him.A woman in the car survived the shooting and the crash afterward.Resendez is now in the Fresno County Jail and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.