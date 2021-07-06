homicide

Authorities identify 22-year-old shot and killed at Campus Pointe at Fresno State

Fresno police identified the victim as 22-year-old Frank Sierras.
By , and ABC30.com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A late-night shooting at Campus Pointe on the Fresno State campus killed a man and rattled a lot of people.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Frankie Sierras.


Investigators say the victim got shot in his car in this parking lot and tried to drive away.

He knocked down a small tree, drove through some bushes, and crashed into a tree just outside the Palmilla apartment complex.

A crashed white BMW alerted people to a problem just outside their apartment complex not long after midnight Tuesday morning.

"There was a disturbance in the parking lot of the shopping center which eventually led to a shooting," said Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

Police say Frank Sierras III had an argument with some people outside of Maya Cinemas before a gunman opened fire on his car, hitting it several times, and killing Sierras.

A woman in the car survived the shooting and the crash afterwards.

Investigators say she's cooperating, and so are the people from another car a gunman's bullet struck.


Other witnesses aid they saw several vehicles speed away from the parking lot.

Homicide detectives collected statements and physical evidence, but they're still looking for more help.

"They'll try to access surveillance video, cameras at the shopping center and anything else that might help give us additional clues and solve this crime," Sgt. Trueba Vega said.

Sierras had been the target of gunfire before.

Eight bullet holes riddle the front of his mother's home.

Family members told me they're too concerned about their safety to do interviews on camera.


But they said Frankie was a great young kid who got caught up in a lifestyle that got him in trouble, and he was recently trying to leave it behind.

Investigators are confident they'll catch his killer.

"We do have plenty of witnesses that are participating in this investigation and it is our belief that we will ultimately locate and apprehend individuals responsible for this crime," said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police say this type of violence is rare at Campus Pointe and for now at least, nobody is talking about needing to beef up security.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous report from police initially said the argument started inside Maya Cinemas. Investigators have since released updated information and our story now reflects those changes.

