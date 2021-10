EMBED >More News Videos The Justice Department released six never-before-seen clips of police body-camera and surveillance footage showing rioters harassing and attacking police on January 6 around the US Capitol.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oakhurst man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.Ricky Willden, 37, of Oakhurst, was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer and other charges.Willden made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.Court documents say Willden is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys group, a far-right, white nationalist group.He's one of approximately 460 people who have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach.