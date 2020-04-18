Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly car crash shut down a stretch of road in Kings County for several hours Friday night into Saturday morning.
Officers say a truck and a car were driving in opposite directions on the Avenal Cutoff at 30th Ave. just before midnight.
For an unknown reason, that truck veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with the car, killing a woman in her 30's inside.
The driver of the truck was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Investigators say drugs or alcohol may have been factors in this crash.
