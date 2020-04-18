Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly car crash shut down a stretch of road in Kings County for several hours Friday night into Saturday morning.Officers say a truck and a car were driving in opposite directions on the Avenal Cutoff at 30th Ave. just before midnight.For an unknown reason, that truck veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with the car, killing a woman in her 30's inside.The driver of the truck was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries.Investigators say drugs or alcohol may have been factors in this crash.