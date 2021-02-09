Two hospitalized following crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating the cause of a crash the sent multiple people to the hospital in central Fresno.It happened around 1 pm Monday in the area of Clinton and Van Ness.Authorities say the driver of a van was headed east on Clinton when he slammed into a Mini Cooper.The cars ended up on the lawn of a nearby home.Officers say when they arrived, they found a person pinned underneath the vehicle.Investigators say the driver of the van tried running away but was quickly taken into custody.Police were responding to reports of a reckless driver that matched the suspect's description just minutes before the crash."There is a possibility that due to reckless driving he might have run a red light, but that's still being investigated," says Felipe Uribe with Fresno police.The man pinned under the car and the driver of the Mini Cooper were both taken to the hospital.It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.