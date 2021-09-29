Driver killed in crash with tractor in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has died after crashing their car into a farming tractor in Merced County on Wednesday morning.The California Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided before 6:30 am on Turner Island Road and Palazzo Road, northwest Dos Palos.Officers say the tractor driver called for help.The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.Further information regarding the crash wasn't immediately available.Investigators are now working to determine what caused the two vehicles to collide.The CHP has blocked off the intersection while officers continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.