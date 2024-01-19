4 hospitalized after car crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 6 pm on Avenue 368 and Road 80.

The California Highway Patrol says a Ford Mustang traveling south on Road 80 lost control of the vehicle and swerved into a Chevy Silverado.

The Ford driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Officials say they were not wearing seatbelts.

The Chevy driver was also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.