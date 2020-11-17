Video shows car going airborne after drifting off Highway 99 in Modesto

A driver went airborne after hitting a dirt embankment in Modesto over the weekend.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver went airborne after hitting a dirt embankment in Modesto over the weekend.

The surprising scene was caught on camera.

In video shared by the California Highway Patrol, the car drifts of Highway 99 and launches past a tree.

The driver only suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver was not paying attention before they veered off the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
modestomodestochpflying carcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Well-known Fresno doctor dies after battling COVID-19 for months
Why some schools can reopen campuses in Fresno County
Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to purple tier
Restaurants prepared for cold winter with new coronavirus restrictions
Girl severely burned while riding school bus in Mariposa Co.
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
Pedestrian in hospital, southbound Willow shut down after crash in Clovis
Show More
Over 1 million US kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19
FBI releases details of manifesto of UC Merced stabbing suspect
Tulare sheriff's officials say woman shot boyfriend to death while he was driving
3 killed, 5 injured in crash along Hwy 41 in Kings Co.
Los Banos police investigating after body found in canal
More TOP STORIES News