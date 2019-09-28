Gap is bringing 1,200 jobs to the Fresno area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gap Incorporated is set to begin hiring for the 2019 holiday season which will bring more than 1,200 jobs to the Fresno area.The company has announced its plans to hire employees for a range of seasonal opportunities including sales associate positions, customer relations representatives and shipment coordinators at distribution centers.It is hosting a one-day hiring event Saturday, October 5, at all Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and other Gap incorporated locations across the United States from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Most contingency offers will be made immediately after interviewing at the hiring event.All seasonal associates will also enjoy the same merchandise discount as the company's current associates, just in time for holiday gift-giving.