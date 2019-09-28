jobs

Gap is bringing 1,200 jobs to the Fresno area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gap Incorporated is set to begin hiring for the 2019 holiday season which will bring more than 1,200 jobs to the Fresno area.

The company has announced its plans to hire employees for a range of seasonal opportunities including sales associate positions, customer relations representatives and shipment coordinators at distribution centers.

It is hosting a one-day hiring event Saturday, October 5, at all Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and other Gap incorporated locations across the United States from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most contingency offers will be made immediately after interviewing at the hiring event.

All seasonal associates will also enjoy the same merchandise discount as the company's current associates, just in time for holiday gift-giving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfresnofresno countyjobs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
28th annual Tulare County Job Fair happening this week
Kohl's to hire 90,000 employees for holiday season
U.S. Forest Service hiring for more than 1,500 positions across CA
Target to hire 130,000 seasonal workers across the country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old missing from Fresno foster home
CUSD teacher placed on leave after 5th grader says he cut her hair
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Online meetup in Fresno County ends with 1 man dead, 4 arrested
Deadly party: Man held to answer for second-degree murder
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Va. 6th grader claims classmates pinned her down, cut dreadlocks
Show More
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
16-year-old football player lifts car off trapped neighbor
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
District: Ind. elementary hasn't banned 5th graders from dating
More TOP STORIES News