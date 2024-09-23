Carjacking suspect leads police on chase, ends with crash into power pole

The high-speed chase ended with a crash into a power pole that left up to two thousand people without power.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody, accused of a carjacking that led to a pursuit and crash in West Central Fresno.

It started just after 12:30 Monday morning at Belmont near Highway 99 when officers say a carjacking took place.

Minutes later, police were able to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which then took off, leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit ended at Olive and Carnegie, where the driver crashed the vehicle into a power pole.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital; the victim of the carjacking is okay.

However, the crash knocked out power along Belmont from Grantland to Polk, leaving up to two thousand people without power.