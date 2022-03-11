2 students being treated for potential fentanyl overdose on Caruthers High campus, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies say two students are being treated after they either overdosed or were exposed to a substance at Caruthers High School.

Deputies say it happened just before 3 pm in a bathroom on campus.

One of the students was hospitalized and another is being treated on scene. Deputies say that student could still be hospitalized.

It is not known what they were exposed to at this time, but the Fresno County Sheriff's Office suspects it may be fentanyl. The Fentanyl Overdose Resolution Team (FORT) has been called out to the school, along with Fresno County Fire and EMS.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
