Mono Wind Casino opens in Auberry with safety modifications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- And as more businesses begin to reopen across the Valley, a casino in Fresno County has opened its doors back up to guests.

The Mono Wind Casino on Rancheria Lane in Auberry is now welcoming people back as of Tuesday morning.

There are safety modifications in place, like mask requirements, for those looking to have some fun at the small casino in our local foothills.

Staff are also taking extra precautions when it comes to customers' health by continuously wiping down and sanitizing surfaces.
