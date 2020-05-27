Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino shows new safety measures ahead of re-opening

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi is not relying on luck when it comes to re-opening the casino at 9 a.m. on June 1.New safety measures start before you even walk in the door, including a thermal camera system that's been set up to quickly take temperatures.Security Director Michael Stone explains, "Guests will walk up. They're going to stand right here. And it takes 1-2 seconds to determine whether they have a fever or not."Visitors, vendors, and employees are all required to wear masks inside, except when eating, drinking, or smoking. Capacity on the casino floor will be cut in half to about 2,500 people during the first phase of re-opening.Stone adds, "If it comes to the point we can't allow any more entry, it will be a two exit, two enter type of thing to ensure everyone keeps their distance."The number of slot machines in service has also been reduced by 600, and only 3 players will be allowed at each table.Staff members say the entire casino will be sprayed daily with a powerful disinfectant, in addition to frequent wipe-downs. Most of the dining options will also re-open with social distancing and extra sanitation practices in place, and hotel rooms are being phased back in right now."Our rewards club members may book their hotel offers at this time, and we're hoping in the next two weeks we'll be able to open it up to the public," says Marketing Director Deann Kamalani.Chukchansi typically sees more than 130-thousand guests per month and employs about 12-hundred people. Kamalani says the past 10 weeks have been difficult with lost revenue and furloughed staff, but 80% of those employees will return by Monday, and they're all expected to be back by the end of JuneOfficials say the entire team is being trained to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they realize some people may not be ready to gamble on a trip to the casino just yet."I would recommend for anyone who is not willing or ready to return at this time to hold on, in the second to third phase of this process, and we'll be here waiting for you," says Kamalani.Chukchansi also recently announced that this year's summer concert series has now been rescheduled for 2021.