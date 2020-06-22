census

Census workers urge Valley to send in their responses

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Census caravans fanned out into valley neighborhoods to stress the importance of being counted.

"I just feel like the census is very important to bring money to our communities, especially the underrepresented communities," says census volunteer Simranjit Singh.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to fill out the US Census has been extended from July 31st to October 31st.

The Valley cities with the highest census response rate so far are Kingsburg, at 71.7%, and Clovis, with 71.3%.

Huron has the lowest response rate: just 30.3%. Mendota is a little higher at 51.4%

RELATED: Valley residents! Here's why you should fill out the 2020 census survey

The national response rate to the census stood at 61.6%.

Locally, Fresno County was on par with a 61% response rate, but just 43.6% of Mariposa County residents have responded.



"If you're not counted, or you're missed, your community doesn't get the dollars that come back to the community. Your voice isn't heard," says Complete Count Director Ditas Katague.

Census workers are now starting to step up communication efforts to ease any concerns among families.

"We want people to be confident that their data is safe, and it's confidential," says Ditas.

Fresno County was about 7 percentage points off the response it showed in 2010, the last time the census was taken.

If you don't fill out your census by August, a census worker may knock on your door to take a survey.
