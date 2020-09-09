Census 2020: Make Yourself Count

Haga clic aquí para leer este artículo en español
If you have not filled out the 2020 Census yet, you can get help!
ABC30 and the ABC Owned Television Stations are staging a one-day-only virtual census phone bank in partnership with the Hispanic Federation and the support of the U.S. Census Bureau for a nationwide outreach to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The Make Yourself Count phone bank will take place across the eight DMA markets that make up ABC Owned Television Stations.
On Wednesday from 4-7PM, you can call the Hispanic Federation phone number at 1-844-432-9832 from 4-7PM pacific time. Volunteers can help you with questions. There are several languages available.
With the 2020 census nearing the Sept. 30 deadline and an estimated 25 million households still uncounted, the station group understands the importance of every individual being counted and adequately represented. The virtual phone bank will take place in each of its markets which serve almost 1,600 communities combined. The stations include WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KTRK-TV Houston, KGO-TV San Francisco, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.
Have more questions about the census? Get more information on the Census website or call 844-330-2020.
You can also get answers to commonly asked questions on our page: From what it is to why it's important, here's what you need to know
