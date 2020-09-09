Community & Events

Census 2020: Make Yourself Count

By Aurora Diaz
Haga clic aquí para leer este artículo en español

If you have not filled out the 2020 Census yet, you can get help!

ABC30 and the ABC Owned Television Stations are staging a one-day-only virtual census phone bank in partnership with the Hispanic Federation and the support of the U.S. Census Bureau for a nationwide outreach to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The Make Yourself Count phone bank will take place across the eight DMA markets that make up ABC Owned Television Stations.

On Wednesday from 4-7PM, you can call the Hispanic Federation phone number at 1-844-432-9832 from 4-7PM pacific time. Volunteers can help you with questions. There are several languages available.

With the 2020 census nearing the Sept. 30 deadline and an estimated 25 million households still uncounted, the station group understands the importance of every individual being counted and adequately represented. The virtual phone bank will take place in each of its markets which serve almost 1,600 communities combined. The stations include WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KTRK-TV Houston, KGO-TV San Francisco, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.

Have more questions about the census? Get more information on the Census website or call 844-330-2020.

You can also get answers to commonly asked questions on our page: From what it is to why it's important, here's what you need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc30 communitycensus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 143,929 acres now burned, new evacuation orders issued
Iconic Cressman's General Store destroyed by Creek Fire
Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Fresno Co. Sheriff's detective dies, classified as 'a line of duty death'
Creek Fire: School put on hold for many impacted by flames
Creek Fire: Forest officials confirm structure loss in Big Creek
Creek Fire: Community donations help displaced families and livestock
Show More
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Central California coronavirus cases
Creek Fire: Air quality impacted as fire continues to grow
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
SQF Fire surpasses 60,000 acres with 7% containment, new evacuation orders
More TOP STORIES News