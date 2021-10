YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A storm system moving through Central California has led officials in Yosemite National Park to close Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road to drivers temporarily.Three other Sierra mountain passes were also shut down Friday morning as a precaution because of the wet weather.All these locations are near the Nevada state line between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite.Caltrans closed routes off of Highway 395, including State Route 108 at Sonora Pass, State Route 58 at Monitor Pass, and State Route 120 near Lee Vining.Crews will be re-assessing the conditions of all these roads this weekend as the storm passes.