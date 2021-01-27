weather

CHP officers pacing traffic over I-5 at Grapevine, Atmospheric River moves into Central Valley

California Highway Patrol officers have begun pacing traffic over Interstate 5 at the Grapevine as the snow started to fall over the highway early Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the strongest storms to hit California finally arrived overnight, bringing downpours that threaten to unleash destructive debris flows from wildfire burn scars as well as heavy snow from blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada.

California Highway Patrol officers have begun pacing traffic over Interstate 5 at the Grapevine as the snow started to fall over the highway early Wednesday morning. Northbound traffic is reduced to two lanes. The highway has closed temporarily twice in the last two days due to heavy snow conditions from a previous storm system.


The storm caused several power outages, leaving thousands of residents in the dark. Most of the outages Wednesday morning were in Northern California, but they also stretched down into Merced, Mariposa and Madera counties. Crews said they were actively working to make repairs.

Caltrans crews also closed State Route 269 between Gale Avenue and Jayne Avenue in Huron due to downed power lines.



Areas of Madera County woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday morning, and snow began falling in the Sierra Nevada late Tuesday night.

An evacuation warning was issued for some residents in Madera County living in an area of the Creek Fire burn scar ahead of a strong storm that will move in overnight.

The warning is for Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including Kinsman Flat Subdivision, Sagnaw Creek Subdivision, and Cascadel Road at Cascadel Heights Drive (Cascadel Woods Subdivision).

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some residents living in an area of the Creek Fire burn scar ahead of a strong storm that will move in overn


Sheriff's officials say the heavy rain and snow that's expected to be widespread through Friday could cause possible debris flow or mudslides, which could impact roadways.

Authorities are encouraging residents in the evacuation warning area to gather important documents, pets, medications and be prepared to leave. You can sign up for alerts from the Madera County Sheriff's Office by clicking here.

The rain will continue to move in from the west, with showers across the Valley throughout the day.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills. We are expected to see around six to ten feet above 4,000 feet and five to ten inches above 2,000 feet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

