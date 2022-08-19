Central California Blood Center holding pop-up blood drive as need for blood grows

The Central California Blood Center is calling on the community to take action by donating blood during a time of urgent need.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the need for blood in the Valley continues to grow, the Central California Blood Center is holding an emergency pop-up drive.

The blood drive happens from 1 pm - 5 pm Friday at Community Regional Medical Center. The bus will be located near the Kashian Patio.

Officials say the Valley has had more trauma cases and that the blood center currently has less than a one-day supply of O blood.

Anyone who is healthy and able to donate is urged to.

All blood types are needed, especially type O.