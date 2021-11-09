weather

South Valley prepares for showers amid drought

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Preparations underway with showers expected to hit Central CA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every drop of rain matters in the Central Valley as we continue facing a severe drought.

"We desperately need the rain and the snow," said Public Works Manager Wyndi Ferguson.


The National Weather Service in Hanford says we're currently two inches of rainfall below average for this year.

But you may be surprised to hear the "water year" average measured from October to March is off to a good start.

"We are going to have a few systems that are going to come through like we do every winter, but the amount and the intensity of these systems may not be what we need to really get us out of this drought," said Andy Bollenbacher with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The heavy rainfall that hit the Valley late last month is why the water year average is high, but that could change with months to go.

The Public Works Administration Office in Visalia prepared for the downpour last month and continues to maintain its storm drain system, creeks and basins daily.


"If there are areas that we know are flood-prone, they hit those harder like downtown. We ask residents to take care of leaves and yard debris in front of their own home," said Ferguson.

At the City's Corporation Yard office, empty sandbags and sand are always available ahead of any rainy day. The South Valley is only expecting about a quarter of an inch from the approaching system.

"That's not going to do a whole lot for our drought, but it's better than nothing," said Bollenbacher.

If you would like sandbags, there is a pile of sand on Cain St. near Main St. for your convivence. You must take the bags and a shovel. The limit is eight per person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathervisaliaweather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed in Madera County crash
Young girl walking on road hit and killed as mom fights with partner
TOP STORIES
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News