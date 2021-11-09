South Valley prepares for showers amid drought

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every drop of rain matters in the Central Valley as we continue facing a severe drought."We desperately need the rain and the snow," said Public Works Manager Wyndi Ferguson.The National Weather Service in Hanford says we're currently two inches of rainfall below average for this year.But you may be surprised to hear the "water year" average measured from October to March is off to a good start."We are going to have a few systems that are going to come through like we do every winter, but the amount and the intensity of these systems may not be what we need to really get us out of this drought," said Andy Bollenbacher with the National Weather Service in Hanford.The heavy rainfall that hit the Valley late last month is why the water year average is high, but that could change with months to go.The Public Works Administration Office in Visalia prepared for the downpour last month and continues to maintain its storm drain system, creeks and basins daily."If there are areas that we know are flood-prone, they hit those harder like downtown. We ask residents to take care of leaves and yard debris in front of their own home," said Ferguson.At the City's Corporation Yard office, empty sandbags and sand are always available ahead of any rainy day. The South Valley is only expecting about a quarter of an inch from the approaching system."That's not going to do a whole lot for our drought, but it's better than nothing," said Bollenbacher.If you would like sandbags, there is a pile of sand on Cain St. near Main St. for your convivence. You must take the bags and a shovel. The limit is eight per person.