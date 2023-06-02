Central California SPCA offering spay and neuter discounts for Fresno County residents

The Central California SPCA is offering spay and neuter discounts for Fresno County residents.

The discounts are available for people living in 29 zip codes that are considered high-poverty areas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grant program is making hundreds of low-cost pet surgeries possible for the month of June.

This month, the price is just $25 for dogs and $15 for cats.

Dogs and cats must be between 10 weeks and five years old.

The low-cost surgeries were made possible thanks to a $43,000 grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The program called "Fixin Fresno" was established back in 2019 with the Pet Lover's License Plate Grant.

The SPCA says it hopes to complete 600 surgeries total.