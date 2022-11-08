Cold front conditions to impact voter turnout in Central valley, mountain communities

Election officials are also keeping a close eye on the weather on Election Day.

The cold front has brought slick roads to the valley and snow to the mountains.

Conditions are expected to get worse Tuesday, bringing more windy and wet conditions.

Local police and highway patrol are warning drivers to be extra cautious on the roads and plan ahead if traveling in the mountains.

In El Dorado County, the voting center at Tahoe community college has already seen snow and could receive several feet more today.

"Our biggest concern is that people will look out the window and say I'd rather have a cup of hot chocolate rather than go out and drive," said Bill O'Neill, Registrar of Voters in El Dorado County.

Election officials are working alongside law enforcement to ensure poll workers and voters are safe during the storm.

If you're heading out to the polls today, you're reminded to be patient as large voter turnout along with the weather could cause delays.