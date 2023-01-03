Thunderstorms and flooding possible for Central Valley this week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the Central Valley is getting a break from the rain on Tuesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible later this week.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the Valley and Foothills will be under a Flood Watch both Wednesday and Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the mountains for two to four feet of snow above 7,000 feet.

Northern California is expected to see the storm Wednesday afternoon. It will reach Southern California Thursday morning.

In Merced County, some parts of Highway 59 were still dealing with major flooding from storms over the weekend.

The high tide is a sight these residents aren't used to in drought-stricken Central California.

A portion of Auberry Road was shut down Monday night as crews worked to fix damage caused the storms.