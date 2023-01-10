Central Valley sees significant rain, snowfall and flooding

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Monday and Tuesday as another significant storm system approaches the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major storm has moved across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.

On Monday, the Valley saw heavy rainfall and flooding in some areas. A flood watch remains in effect for the Valley and Foothills.

Multiple evacuation orders were issued throughout Merced as the severe flooding cause Bear Creek to overflow. For a full list of evacuation orders, click here.

You can contact the Merced County Office of Emergency Services at 209-385-7379, or (209) 385-6905 for after-hours urgent matters. For a flood safety checklist, click here.

For information on street closures in that area, click here.

An evacuation order was also issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding.

Mariposa County issued a "shelter in place" order for Anton and Carter Roads along with parts of Jerseydale Road due to flood waters and debris.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday for California to support storm response and relief efforts.

A rockslide and major flooding closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.

Video provided by the California Highway Patrol showed giant boulders falling onto the road, which looked more like a river at the time.

Tollhouse Road at Pittman Hill road is closed in both directions.

Auberry Road also remains closed.

Officials are advising drivers to stay off the road and away from flooded roadways.

PG &E has brought in crews from across the United States and Canada to help restore power as quickly as possible.

The Clovis Rodeo Grounds will serve as the staging grounds for crews working through the extreme weather.

Crews will check in at the rodeo grounds and get help preparing for their next assignments.

Here in Fresno, city officials announced that storm relief centers will be open all week as the storms continue.

Poverello House will be providing three free meals a day, and the Fresno Police Department will be providing security.

The four warming center locations are the Ted C Wills Community Center, Mosqueda Community Center, Pinedale Community Center and Maxie L Parks Community Center.

This story will be updated with more developing coverage of the storm.