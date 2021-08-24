School bus involved in multi-car crash in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

School bus involved in multi-car crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a frightening scene in Central Fresno where a school bus and four other vehicles were involved in a crash.

It happened at around 7:30 Tuesday morning at Clinton and Fruit.

The California Highway Patrol says a sedan collided with a pickup truck in the intersection.

The truck then hit a signal light pole, while the sedan was pushed into the school bus that was stopped at a red light.

A Fresno Unified spokesperson says 12 students were on board at the time, but none of them were hurt.

Two were taken to the hospital as a precaution at their parents' request because they are non-verbal.

A tire from the pickup flew into two other stopped cars.

One of those drivers went to the hospital with a complaint of pain, and the passenger in the sedan went to CRMC with minor injuries.

It's unclear right now which driver ran the red light.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News