Woman hospitalized after being bit by dog in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering after being attacked by a dog in central Fresno.
It happened at Hedges and Bond around 6 Thursday morning.
Police say a woman in her 70s was in the neighborhood collecting recycling when a pit bull from a nearby house got out and bit her on the lower leg.
She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
The dog was captured in a neighborhood yard and sent to the SPCA.
We're told the dog had gotten out of its yard through a missing fence board.
The dog's owners were not home at the time.
