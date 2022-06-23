Woman hospitalized after being bit by dog in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering after being attacked by a dog in central Fresno.It happened at Hedges and Bond around 6 Thursday morning.Police say a woman in her 70s was in the neighborhood collecting recycling when a pit bull from a nearby house got out and bit her on the lower leg.She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.The dog was captured in a neighborhood yard and sent to the SPCA.We're told the dog had gotten out of its yard through a missing fence board.The dog's owners were not home at the time.