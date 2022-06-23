Pets & Animals

Woman hospitalized after being bit by dog in central Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman hospitalized after being bit by dog in central Fresno: PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering after being attacked by a dog in central Fresno.

It happened at Hedges and Bond around 6 Thursday morning.

Police say a woman in her 70s was in the neighborhood collecting recycling when a pit bull from a nearby house got out and bit her on the lower leg.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The dog was captured in a neighborhood yard and sent to the SPCA.

We're told the dog had gotten out of its yard through a missing fence board.

The dog's owners were not home at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnodog attack
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Valley faith leaders raise concerns about Pride Night at Fresno zoo
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Fresno council members vote to increase their salaries
City of Fresno to pay $600,000 to family in wrongful death settlement
Houseboats at Lake Kaweah sunk, damaged, set adrift by storm
Show More
75-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, CHP says
Valley company Sun-maid hiring for jobs with $5,000 sign-on bonuses
Valley restaurants awarded $3,000 loans amid post-pandemic struggles
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Kerman jewelry store
Merced Co. deputies asking for help solving deadly shooting at party
More TOP STORIES News