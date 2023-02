3 dogs found stabbed to death in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for whoever stabbed three dogs to death in central Fresno.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Ashlan and Fresno at about 3 Tuesday morning.

There, they found three pit bulls that had been stabbed to death.

There's no word yet on any suspects.

Police are investigating this incident as a felony act of animal cruelty.