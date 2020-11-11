Fire rips through central Fresno apartment building, residents displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents at a central Fresno apartment building were evacuated after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning.Firefighters were called to the complex on Weldon Avenue and Fresno Street around 7:15am.Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the building. The fire destroyed at least one apartment unit.PG&E will cut the power to the building, leaving residents in the 12 apartment units temporarily without a home. The Red Cross was helping them find a place to stay.No one was injured, but firefighters were checking to see if any of the people suffered smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.