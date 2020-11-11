FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents at a central Fresno apartment building were evacuated after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the complex on Weldon Avenue and Fresno Street around 7:15am.
Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the building. The fire destroyed at least one apartment unit.
PG&E will cut the power to the building, leaving residents in the 12 apartment units temporarily without a home. The Red Cross was helping them find a place to stay.
No one was injured, but firefighters were checking to see if any of the people suffered smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire rips through central Fresno apartment building, residents displaced
