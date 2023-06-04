Central Fresno Foods Co. closed after fire in store, arson investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shoppers and staff were evacuated after a fire started inside the Foods Co. at First and Shields Ave.

Fresno Fire responded at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless said the initial call for service was someone setting something on fire inside the store.

By the time firefighters arrived, smoke had filled much of the store and fire was found in an aisle.

The store's sprinkler system activated as firefighters were about to go in.

Firefighters were able to search the entire store and get everyone out. No one was injured.

Officials say they suspect the fire was arson and are following up on all leads.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health was called to inspect the food damaged from the fire and smoke to see what, if anything, is salvageable.

A staff member at Foods Co. said they cannot comment on when the store will reopen.