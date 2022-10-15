Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and Echo Avenue.

Fresno police said they received a call from a man who said he hit a person with his car.

A woman in her 50's died from her injuries.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

But during their investigation, detectives found evidence that another car had hit the woman in the intersection prior to that collision.

A hit and run investigation is now underway in addition to the fatal collision investigation.