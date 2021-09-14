49-year-old man hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 49-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno Monday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened shortly before 8 pm near Blackstone and Shields.

Police say the man was jaywalking and got hit near the center divider.

The driver did stop and is cooperating with police.

Authorities say the pedestrian was conscious and taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The northbound lanes of Blackstone are closed at Dakota and could be shut down to drivers for at least the next hour.
