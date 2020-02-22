arson

Father and son arrested in connection to Fresno homicide from January

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police department has arrested 43-year-old Jesus Serena Sr. and his son, 23-year-old Jesse Serena Jr., in connection to a homicide from January.

Authorities say Florentino Higuera was murdered on January 11 when someone fired at his home on the 3800 block of East McKenzie.

Shotspotter alerted officers to the home after it reported six shots were fired in the area. Higuera suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and later died at the hospital.

This was the second homicide of 2020 in Fresno, according to authorities.

Authorities say they are not releasing a motive for the shooting, but they said it was not a random shooting and that Higuera was not the intended target.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralmurderhomicideshootingarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
Authorities searching for arsonist after Fresno building burns
Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News