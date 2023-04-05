WATCH LIVE

Firefighter suffers minor injuries while battling office building fire in central Fresno

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 12:50PM
An office building in central Fresno was damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out after 2 am on Olive near Blackstone.

Firefighters say two of the six office spaces were destroyed.

They say no one was inside, but it appeared as if people had been staying there illegally.

Firefighters have been there before to put out other fires.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The cause is still under investigation.

