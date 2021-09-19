Authorities identify 33-year-old shot and killed in central Fresno over the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in central Fresno over the weekend.Police say Oshae Carmeneal was found shot to death inside a home near Lamona and Delno around 1:30 am on Sunday.Officers found a second victim, a man in his 20s, who was also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Investigators say the two men were at a gathering when a disturbance occurred and shots were fired.Several people left the area before police arrived. Now detectives are searching for anyone with information on what led up to the shooting.This is Fresno's 54th homicide of the year.