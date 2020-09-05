24-year-old suspect shot in face by Fresno police, expected to survive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 24-year-old suspect is expected to survive after being shot by police in central Fresno Saturday morning.Officers say Sean Patrick Walker called 911 and reported a suicidal person near Fountain and Millbrook.When officers arrived, they found Walker holding a replica handgun.He approached officers and when he refused to put the gun down, police opened fire.One of those gunshots hit Walker in the face.Walker was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.