central unified school district

Central Unified board to discuss future surrounding superintendent

EMBED <>More Videos

Central Unified board to discuss future surrounding superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified board members are expected to discuss the future of their superintendent position during a meeting Tuesday night.

Andrew Alvarado was placed on administrative leave after a felony domestic violence arrest in June.

Although prosecutors will not pursue charges, Alvarado is still facing a misdemeanor case for alleged "contracting" violations.

RELATED: Central Unified superintendent's job still up in the air after felony dropped

His defense attorney says the school district should let him return to work, but the district still has him on paid leave.

The district won't comment beyond that, saying it's a confidential personnel matter.

Any decision about Alvarado's position will be made in closed session.

But the community can share public input at 7 p.m. at the Central East High School Performing Arts Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocentral unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Central Unified document sheds light on superintendent's resignation
1 week after shooting, Central Unified football games canceled
Added security coming to Koligian Stadium following shooting
Central Unified superintendent resigns following arrest
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News