Central Unified board to discuss future surrounding superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified board members are expected to discuss the future of their superintendent position during a meeting Tuesday night.Andrew Alvarado was placed on administrative leave after a felony domestic violence arrest in June.Although prosecutors will not pursue charges, Alvarado is still facing a misdemeanor case for alleged "contracting" violations.His defense attorney says the school district should let him return to work, but the district still has him on paid leave.The district won't comment beyond that, saying it's a confidential personnel matter.Any decision about Alvarado's position will be made in closed session.But the community can share public input at 7 p.m. at the Central East High School Performing Arts Center.